Roger, a Rasputin-like drifter, is in search of the ultimate indie-rock band, The Transcendents. What he finds is less than transcendent: a band who has all but abandoned society, a host of unpleasant memories, and more questions than answers in search of his own existential fulfillment. Set in the Wonderland of America's Do-it-Yourself music scene, The Transcendents is a dark comedic fairytale that straddles the line between the absurd and the all too real.