Not Available

Ricardo was once "Sara," a homeless HIV-positive transvestite prostitute living in the underbelly of Manhattan. Today, he's a churchgoing, married man "saved" by a Dallas ministry. He has renounced his homosexuality, but is his conversion complete? The Transformation, a film by Susana Aikin and Carlos Aparicio, features astonishingly candid interviews with Ricardo, his friends, and members of his church, and raises provocative questions about sexual identity and self-determination.