The Transparent

Although Zehra (Simge Seyrek) was pregnant with her lover Onur (Okan Yilmaz) when she was only 18, she left him. Nowadays, she lives with her son Anil (Rasim Gurbuz) and husband Görkem (Umut Özkan) in a coastal town close to the city. One day she realizes that she was raped suspiciously. A private investigator follows this suspicious event. With a surprise visit by Idil, a childhood friend of hers, all the secrets of the past will emerge from all internal calculations on passion, betrayal and love.