The Traveling Journeymen

A care-free young man wanders the countryside, crossing his path with experiences he ultimately shares with the younger son of a doctor. Alone and free, he wanders the countryside. In farms and villages both good and bad luck come his way; a farm boy, a young toff, a cute stable lad, a forward young fisherman. All cross his path. But nobody keeps him for long and he always leaves alone. Always? No, the younger son of a country doctor, fleeing from his incestuous brother, follows him on his travels. They share everything; friendship, adventures, the lessons of life - and meetings with other boys.