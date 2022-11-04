Not Available

The Treasure of Monte Cristo

  • Adventure

Mid Century Film Productions Ltd.

A dashing ex-officer in His Majesty’s army, Captain Adam Corbett (Calhoun) becomes embroiled in intrigue when he agrees to escort Colonel Wilfred Jackson (Ian Hunter) and his daughter Pauline (Patricia Bredin) on a perilous quest for treasure. Possessing one-quarter of a map, they soon rendezvous with three mysterious characters, each with a fragment and a secret agenda. Armed with only a sword and his wits, Corbett battles brigands, soldiers and thieves as he accompanies the expedition to the island of Monte Cristo, where betrayal and fortune await.

Cast

Rory CalhounCaptain Adam Corbett
Patricia BredinPauline
John GregsonRenato
Peter ArneBoldini
Sam KyddAlbert
Ian HunterColonel Jackson

