The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Fred C. Dobbs and Bob Curtin, both down on their luck in Tampico, Mexico in 1925, meet up with a grizzled prospector named Howard and decide to join with him in search of gold in the wilds of central Mexico. Through enormous difficulties, they eventually succeed in finding gold, but bandits, the elements, and most especially greed threaten to turn their success into disaster.
|Walter Huston
|Howard
|Tim Holt
|Bob Curtin
|Bruce Bennett
|James Cody
|Barton MacLane
|Pat McCormick
|Alfonso Bedoya
|Gold Hat
|Arturo Soto Rangel
|El Presidente
View Full Cast >