1948

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 1948

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fred C. Dobbs and Bob Curtin, both down on their luck in Tampico, Mexico in 1925, meet up with a grizzled prospector named Howard and decide to join with him in search of gold in the wilds of central Mexico. Through enormous difficulties, they eventually succeed in finding gold, but bandits, the elements, and most especially greed threaten to turn their success into disaster.

Cast

Walter HustonHoward
Tim HoltBob Curtin
Bruce BennettJames Cody
Barton MacLanePat McCormick
Alfonso BedoyaGold Hat
Arturo Soto RangelEl Presidente

View Full Cast >

Images