The Treasures of Long Gone John is a feature length documentary profiling eccentric art collector and independent record producer Long Gone John. He initially found success through the establishment of the retro-rock & punk record label Sympathy For The Record Industry and launched the careers of The White Stripes, Hole and Rocket From the Crypt. The film also profiles the work and reveals the private world of four high profile artists from John's immense collection of Pop and Surrealist art: Todd Schorr, Mark Ryden, Camille Rose Garcia and Robert Williams.