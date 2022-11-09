The Treaty of Chance

Not Available

A group of gay friends and lovers discuss love, sex, life and death as they exchange partners and try to dodge the bullet of AIDS in the drama Le traité du hasard. Patrick (Patrick Mimouni) is a gay man whose circle of acquaintances provides the background for this story. They include Lou Rockfeller III (Eliane Pine Carringhton), a flamboyant drag queen; Bruno (Bruno Anthony de Trigance), a former college professor who has since found success in the film industry; Daisy (Nini Crepon), a middle-aged author whose love life is a long litany of disasters; and Julien (Laurent Chemda), a good-looking man who makes his living as a hustler. Julien was involved with Patrick at one time, and it turns out most of Patrick's friends have been with either him or Julien at one time or another -- which becomes a subject of grave concern when Julien develops a full-blown case of AIDS.