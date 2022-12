Not Available

An open book is the window to enter this protest short film about the wait for a permit to plant a laurel tree in the River Plate. The Viceroy, king and queen must all sign the authorization. Too much time for such a vital wish. Stop-motion animated cutouts take us on the complex path of bureaucracy to accomplish a simple action. The landscapes change to the beat of the music for the story to move forward and grow just like that tree they wish to plant.