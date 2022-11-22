The Tree Medic

A tree surgeon arrives in a forest to inspect a tree, specifically Woody's. He destroys Woody's bed with a drill and Woody plans to get even. First, he sticks a pan over said drill, then sticks his foot in the tree's branch and kicks the doctor in the face with it. He also inflates the doctor's stethoscope with a bellows until it explodes and holds up a sexy pin-up when the doctor x-rays the tree. Finally, Doc discovers Woody and gives chase but Woody inevitably outsmarts him knocking the doc unconscious. The pest gone, Woody can now continue his rest.
