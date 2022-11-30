The Tree with Matchmaking Powers

Not Available

The Bridegroom’s Oak is a 500-year-old tree in Germany. It is the only tree in the world with its own mailing address, and each day it receives dozens of lonely hearts letters. It has also become a popular gathering spot for the lovelorn, who come from everywhere to reach into a knothole in the trunk, hoping it spurs them to soon find a partner. Known as “the original Tinder,” the tree is responsible for hundreds of marriages. When an unlucky-in-love bachelor becomes the tree’s mailman, the oak truly proves its magical powers.