A journalist is sent to cover a massive earthquake that has allegedly destroyed an entire village. Being his first big assignment, he is worried and anxious to land the story before his peers. The journey takes him from one village to another through ghastly ravines and ghost towns. As the pursuit takes mysterious twists and turns, the location of the calamity gets increasingly elusive. THE TREMOR is an atmospheric mystery that takes us through hairpin bends and idyllic mountain villages that thrive on folklore and hearsay. The journalistic investigation leads to answers that question the line between fact and myth, truth and sensationalism.