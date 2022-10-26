Not Available

The Trench

  • War
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Trench tells the story of a group of young British soldiers on the eve of the Battle of the Somme in the summer of 1916, the worst defeat in British military history. Against this ill-fated backdrop, the movie depicts the soldiers' experience as a mixture of boredom, fear, panic, and restlessness, confined to a trench on the front lines.

Cast

Daniel CraigSgt. Telford Winter
Danny DyerLance Cpl. Victor Dell
James D'ArcyPte. Colin Daventry
Paul NichollsPte. Billy Macfarlane
Julian Rhind-Tutt2nd Lt. Ellis Harte
Ciarán McMenaminPte. Charlie Ambrose

