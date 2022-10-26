The Trench tells the story of a group of young British soldiers on the eve of the Battle of the Somme in the summer of 1916, the worst defeat in British military history. Against this ill-fated backdrop, the movie depicts the soldiers' experience as a mixture of boredom, fear, panic, and restlessness, confined to a trench on the front lines.
|Daniel Craig
|Sgt. Telford Winter
|Danny Dyer
|Lance Cpl. Victor Dell
|James D'Arcy
|Pte. Colin Daventry
|Paul Nicholls
|Pte. Billy Macfarlane
|Julian Rhind-Tutt
|2nd Lt. Ellis Harte
|Ciarán McMenamin
|Pte. Charlie Ambrose
View Full Cast >