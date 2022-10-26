1989

The Trial of the Incredible Hulk

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 1989

Studio

New World Television

On the run again, Dr. David Banner is jailed for assault after interrupting a mugging. Blind attorney Matt Murdock enlists Banner's help in locating the muggers because he believes they work for his longtime foe, Fisk, the head of an international crime network. But David, afraid of public exposure, breaks out of jail as the Hulk. Tracking David down, Murdock reveals his own secret: His blindness came from a radioactive spill, and after developing his other senses so incredibly, he has become the amazingly athletic crime fighter called Daredevil. Fisk must now face off against Daredevil and the Incredible Hulk!

Cast

Bill BixbyDr. David Bruce Banner
Lou FerrignoThe Hulk
John Rhys-DaviesWilson Fisk
Marta DuBoisEllie Mendez
Nancy EverhardChrista Klein
Nicholas HormannEdgar

View Full Cast >

Images