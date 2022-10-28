Not Available

The Bullet Catch: It's the most dangerous illusion in magic. Fourteen men and women have died performing it. In The Trick With the Gun, magician Scott Hammell and author Chris Gudgeon set out to perform their own version of the deadly trick, and get more than they bargained for. What begins as an exploration of the hidden world of magic ends as a study of a friendship falling apart. It's a story about risk, relationships and the delicate dance between reality and illusion . . . and how everything changes when you're staring down the barrel of a gun. Featuring interviews and performances from Penn & Teller, Bill Kalush, Carl Skenes, Hans Morretti, George Schindler, and many others.