Three beautiful and busty federal agents (Julie Strain, Julie K. Smith and Shae Marks) from L.E.T.H.A.L. (Legion to Ensure Total Harmony And Law) go undercover to investigate a diamond smuggling, art theft and pornography ring run by a criminal mastermind known as the Warrior (Marcus Bagwell). Along the way, they discover that their database has been compromised, and the agents' files now lie in the hands of their adversary.