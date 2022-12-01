Not Available

Ask any American worth their salt what they know about William Henry Harrison, and they'll probably say, "Well, I think he was that president who died only a month into office." Well, that person would be wrong. In truth, the president known as Ol' Tippecanoe actually rewrote American history. How did he do this? By faking his death and joining ranks with a shadow government known only as the Fraternity, which was, until recently, the most super secret conspiracy ever assembled: That is, until it stopped being a secret when a young female reporter found out and had the guts to report it. The Triumph of William Henry Harrison is the story of our ninth president, but it is also the story of Amanda Delacourt.