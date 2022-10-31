Not Available

The Triumphant Return of General Rouge

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

A year after the celebrated cracking of “The Glorious Team Batista” case, the talented medical staff at Tojo University Hospital once again finds itself embroiled in a web of intrigue and scandal.The scandal occurs this time in the ER when a mysterious letter arrives for Dr. Kimiko Taguichi (Yuko Takeuchi). The letter reads: “Chief Surgeon Hayami of the Emergency Center has a collusive relationship with a medical supplies maker. And the head nurse is in on it with him.” An unimaginable truth then awaits.

Cast

Yuko TakeuchiKimiko Taguchi
Hiroshi AbeKeisuke Shiratori
Masato SakaiKoichi Hayami
Tetsuji Tamayama
Shihori Kanjiya
Michiko Hada

