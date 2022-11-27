The Trouble-Makers

Not Available

Szeto Ginyi is a young businessman recently returned to Hong Kong to open a branch of a Japanese company. He's been living in a hotel. To save money, he rents from the loquacious Baby - paying three months' rent and a hefty deposit - to share a flat with a lovely unemployed fashion designer, Miss Clary. Clary and Ginyi seem to hit it off, as friends, and he hires her to do the cooking and cleaning while she looks for work. Odd things begin happening, especially late at night: is a ghost on the loose, is Clary possessed, or does the house have a bloody history? Ginyi seeks answers from Keung, a local security guard. Deceptions multiply.