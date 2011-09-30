The Trouble With Bliss

35-year-old Morris Bliss (Michael C. Hall) is clamped in the jaws of New York City inertia: he wants to travel but has no money; he needs a job but has no prospects; he still shares an apartment with his widowed father; and the premature death of his mother has left him emotionally walled up. When he finds himself wrapped up in an awkward relationship with Stephanie (Brie Larson), the 18-year-old daughter of a former classmate, Morris quickly discovers his static life unraveling and opening up in ways that are long overdue.
|Lucy Liu
|Andrea
|Sarah Shahi
|Hattie Skunk / Hattie Rockworth
|Brie Larson
|Stephanie Jouseski
|Chris Messina
|NJ
|Peter Fonda
|Seymour Bliss
|Brad William Henke
|Steven 'Jetski' Jouseski
