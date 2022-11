Not Available

Dick Kendred (Tom Villard) is a frustrated writer whose latest book has been turned down by every publisher around. His work seems to be missing one key ingredient: half-nude chicks. In an effort to cure his writer's block (and get some much needed inspiration), Dick rents a room from a couple of women who waste no time hitting on him. Talk about invoking the muse! This lighthearted romp won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.