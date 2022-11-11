The Trouble with Money

Not Available

Shamus O'Reilly is supposed to receive $1 million for a scandalous video-tape desperately wanted by notorious businessman Kaiser Poppo. Before Shamus arrives for the switch, Poppo's thugs accidentally give the money to Shamus look-alike Dave Rickards, a radio host in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rickards is chased through the streets of San Diego and onto a train, where he makes a clean get-away with the cash. Now Poppo wants both the video and his money back, but must contend with the FBI, con men, and his long-time nemesis "The Greek". Despite advice from San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders and Watergate legend G. Gordon Liddy, Rickards loses track of both the money and the video-tape. He is then tricked into a dramatic showdown with Kaiser Poppo and a 30-year-old secret is finally revealed. Written by Jay Reed Stevens