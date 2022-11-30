The Troubled Times of AKB48

Not Available

The holy grail of TV AKB documentaries. Today, AKB48 is a cultural phenomenon and is known to almost every Japanese person in one way or another. They’ve held concerts in Japan’s largest domes, won the most prestigious music awards, and have broken many records in their time with a truly dedicated fanbase. However, reaching such heights was filled with much more struggle than one would expect. This 2-hour documentary shows the story of AKB48 from their turbulent foundations in 2005 to their truly miraculous rise to fame.