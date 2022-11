Not Available

When a handful of travelling actors perform a play, an angry fist fight erupts. A young soldier sides with them in the scuffle. After he is forced to flee, the troupe takes him in and together, they rattle in a cart from village to village, on their way to Budapest. It seems like a lucky escape, but little does he know what awaits him. A hanging, seduction, a duel, and love, on and maybe off stage. If he knew, perhaps, just possibly, he would join them anyway.