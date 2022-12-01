Not Available

The True Christian History of America is a powerful documentary, showing the Bible-based Christian origins of the early American view of freedom, tracing the principles of liberty back to England and the great Reformation. For many tears, Americans have been taught in our schools and universities that the founding of our Republic was the result of the Enlightenment from France, or from the deists of that time. But is that truly the case? Did the Enlightenment first declare no taxation without representation? Or trial by jury? were they the champions of free speech, or of the press? And why did Samuel Adams declare that the "reign of political Protestantism" would commence, just before signing the Declaration of Independence?