The True Easter Story

Not Available

Explore 2,000-year-old tombs much like the one that held Jesus and experience the vibrant history and culture of Israel. Teacher and historian Ray Vander Laan reveals the fascinating truths surrounding the death and resurrection of Jesus in this video journey that will make every Easter a deeper, more joyful time for your entire family. Includes a bonus faith lesson, Lamb of God. Running time approximately 44 minutes. "Nothing has opened and illuminated the Scriptures for me quite like the Faith Lessons series." - Dr. James Dobson That the World May Know is a registered trademark of Focus on the Family and Faith Lessons is a trademark of Focus on the Family.