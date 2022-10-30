The True One

Not Available

Try (Zizi Badrawi) to convince her son, an interior decorator Abdullah (Hani Salama) to marry, with the help of his friend and his partner (Amr Youssef), not that Abdullah resides illicit relationship with a businesswoman (Rania Youssef), at the time that it relates to anchor (Yasmine Al Rayes ) heart Abdullah and seeking to marry him, and his girlfriend are trying to (smile) restore Khabib following her split from her husband (Amr Youssef), but Abdullah did not care about his love of them, sweeping the girl Christian (linux hosting).