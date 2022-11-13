The True Story of \"The Great Escape\"

Not Available

This documentary sheds new light on the audacious escape of Allied airmen from a Nazi P.O.W. camp during World War II. On March 24, 1944, in the heart of Nazi Germany, 76 British, Canadian, Norwegian and French pilots who were held in Stalag Luft III, a prison camp of the Luftwaffe, escaped. The tunnel used for their flight, masterminded by RAF Squadron Leader Roger Bushell, was constructed in the greatest secrecy, under the nose of the German jailers. In fact, the POWs had dug three tunnels nicknamed Tom, Dick and Harry, some 30 feet deep and extending 300 feet into the woods outside the camp. Stalag Luft III was created in Sagan, Poland in 1932. The camp was said to be impossible to escape. Unique testimony from the last survivors, recreations and today's digital images bring this riveting tale to viewers. At the centerpiece of the program is 99-year-old Jack Lyon, who was a Flight Lieutenant in the RAF during World War II and was one of the escapees.