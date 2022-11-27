The Truth About Irish Hip Hop

Not Available

Could Ireland follow in the steps of UK hip hop, producing world-class rappers that top the charts? Ireland is renowned for its writers and poets, so why hasn’t hip hop entered the cultural mainstream here? This short documentary explores the issues surrounding rap music in Ireland and shows the wonderfully eclectic mix of artists carrying the genre forward. This film is a testament to the rise of Irish hip hop and the changing attitudes towards the once-foreign artform that is finding increasing popularity amongst a new multicultural generation.