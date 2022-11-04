The Truth About Jane and Sam

Not Available

Sam, a fresh graduate from Singapore, works as a journalist in Hong Kong to gain wider exposure in life. He chances upon Jane, an intriguing mainland girl who lives a wayward, depraved life on the streets of Hong Kong. Because of her previous experiences in life, she is highly distrustful of men and spends her days smoking, taking drugs and booze. Sam, from a rich Singapore family, finds his social view broadened as he spends time with Jane in an effort to capture a good feature story. What started out as fascination over her for a cover story develops into a heart-warming love story. The two fall in love but their love is tested under the harsh light of societal comparisons.