The Truth About Looking Good

In the UK over £9 billion a year are spent on beauty products that promise to improve and transform us. But how much of what these products promise is based in scientific evidence, and how much is simply marketing manipulation? Cherry Healey teams up with independent scientists to put everyday cosmetics to the test like never before. With the expert knowledge of an industry insider, she finds out the truth behind the common claims on cosmetics. She also looks at the psychology behind why we buy certain products - and whether we are actually more attractive than we think we are. Show less