The Truth About Rainbows is a dramatic short film set in a new world city on the verge of change, for better or worse. Once upon a time, Toronto was heralded as one of the most liveable and culturally diverse cities in the world. But that was before years of economic instability, political scandal and rising crime rates forced the Federal Crown to appoint a City Comptroller. It is now 2023. Amidst the largest revitalization campaign in the country, conflict sparks between the wealthy who reside in the City Core, and the displaced living in localized communities on the Outside. When Des Roberson returns home after a five-year absence, he arrives in a city militarized, and with the unsettling knowledge that his father has mysteriously disappeared.