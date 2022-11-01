1965

The Truth About Spring

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 29th, 1965

Studio

Universal Pictures

Tommy Tyler, a lazy Caribbean sailor, and his tom-boy daughter, Spring, are out to search for a buried treasure. Tommy brings aboard William Ashton, a young lawyer, to help with the search. Ashton turns out to be handy when they encounter dangerous rivals. Tommy also tries to play match maker between Ashton and Spring – a difficult task indeed.

Cast

John MillsTommy Tyler
James MacArthurWilliam Ashton
Lionel JeffriesCark
Harry AndrewsSellers
Niall MacGinnisCleary
David TomlinsonSkelton

