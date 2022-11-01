The Truth About Spring

Tommy Tyler, a lazy Caribbean sailor, and his tom-boy daughter, Spring, are out to search for a buried treasure. Tommy brings aboard William Ashton, a young lawyer, to help with the search. Ashton turns out to be handy when they encounter dangerous rivals. Tommy also tries to play match maker between Ashton and Spring – a difficult task indeed.
|John Mills
|Tommy Tyler
|James MacArthur
|William Ashton
|Lionel Jeffries
|Cark
|Harry Andrews
|Sellers
|Niall MacGinnis
|Cleary
|David Tomlinson
|Skelton
