The Truth About The Philadelphia Experiment: Invisibility, Time Travel and Mind Control

A U.S. Navy Ship vanishes during a secret World War II Experiment gone awry. When it re-appears, observers are horrified to see crew members embedded in the deck and steel of the ship. During a sea trial, the ship vanishes and travels through time setting off a number of events that continue today. You'll meet Al Bielek, Preston Nichols and Duncan Cameron. They are all survivors of U.S. Government Experiments involving INVISIBILITY, TIME TRAVEL, MIND CONTROL, PSYCHIC WARFARE and REMOTE VIEWING.