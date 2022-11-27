The truth behind ASMR

Not Available

The goosebumps never lie. The Truth About ASMR. ASMR is the network phenomenon that, with the help of whispers and role play, gives users euphoric shivers. SVT Edit depicts the stars, conflicts and future of the movement. Does ASMR work? Anders Hansen and other researchers explain how it affects the brain. For many millions of fans, ASMR is a quiet haven of security in a connected world. But there is also a dark side - some people believe that many ASMR videos are so intimate that the experience is almost bordering on porn. In the documentary, Swedish stars such as actor Hedda Stiernstedt and artist Parham try to make their own ASMR videos. This is the story of the whispers that created a viral world success.