The Truth of Lie

Two women are held hostage in a deep basement of an abandoned industrial site. They're chained to the wall, sharing a moldy mattress, some food and a bucket. From time to time their captor drops by in order to torture them, to drive them to the point of breaking. Unfortunately, early into the kidnapping, the captor has made a mistake by letting them know when exactly he is going to release them. On one hand, this gives hope to the women, on the other hand this creates the necessity for maximum cruelty on the captor's side as he wants to break them for that little project of his. The whole situation threatens to escalate when the captor's partner in crime suddenly shows up and makes new demands.