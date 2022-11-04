The Truth Revealed

Not Available

A group of merry girls, carrying bundles of washing, are on their way to the stream, when one of the number, Mary, leaves the rest and meets a young farmer, John. This action is observed by another washer, Kate, who, her jealousy ill-concealed, watches the young couple. Later, as all the washers are busy by the stream, the young squire accompanied by a friend, rides up. Dismounting, he perceives Mary's pretty face and graceful manners, and endeavors to kiss her. As she struggles to free herself, the squire's friend quickly snap-shots the scene. Kate has been a witness of the affair, and, following the squire, she tells him of a way to be revenged.