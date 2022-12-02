The Tsar's Bride - Bolshoi

Not Available

The Tsar's Bride - an opera in four acts by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov based on the drama by Lev Mey. This is a play about love - passionate, hot, searing and even burning everything around him. About the Russian soul, in the depths of which will always be a place for cleanliness, poetry, sacrifice and charity. At the same time, it is a play about the terrible years in the history of Russia, when the government was in a complete chaos, and the man became a helpless toy in its hands.