The exact year is unknown, but one this is for certain...turtlenecks are awesome and in Jonathan Pierce's movie The Turtleneck Club, seven friends unite one a week to make sure none of them forget that. Returning home after running errands, Tim Kawoski (Jonathan Pierce) arrives at his apartment with an item that is anything but typical...a traction kit. Having never owned one, Tim is determined to figure out just exactly what this new contraption is all about