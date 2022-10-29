The Turtles: Happy Together

Not Available

Proving that the Turtles were as vital to '60s pop as many better-known bands, this delightful 1991 documentary is blessed by the lively personalities of Turtles vocalists Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan (a.k.a. "Flo & Eddie"), whose anecdotes (including memorable encounters with Bob Dylan and the Beatles) are as entertaining as the group's enduring music. Interviews with bandmates reveal that the Turtles were genuinely "Happy Together," enjoying their popularity without the ego hassles that plague so many bands. It wasn't all fun and games, but even the "Lawsuits" chapter provides a hilarious primer on the hazards of rock & roll. Best of all, the Turtles' hits (including "She's My Girl," "Elenore," and many more) are seamlessly combined with rare concert footage, TV appearances, and promotional films.