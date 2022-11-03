1942

The Tuttles of Tahiti

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1942

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

After a long absense from the island, Chester Tuttle returns to Tahiti to find that little has changed. His large family, particularly his scheming Uncle Jonas, would rather dance and romance than earn a living. When Jonas loses the family plantation in a cockfight, Chester saves the day by towing in a large ship abandoned at sea and claiming the salvage. But opening a joint bank account in the name of the Tuttle clan may not have been a wise decision.

Cast

Jon HallChester
Victor FrancenDr. Blondin
Gene ReynoldsRu
Florence BatesEmily
Curt BoisJensen
Adeline De Walt ReynoldsMama Ruau

