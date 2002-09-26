2002

The Tuxedo

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 2002

Studio

Vanguard Films

Cabbie-turned-chauffeur Jimmy Tong learns there is really only one rule when you work for playboy millionaire Clark Devlin : Never touch Devlin's prized tuxedo. But when Devlin is temporarily put out of commission in an explosive accident, Jimmy puts on the tux and soon discovers that this extraordinary suit may be more black belt than black tie. Paired with a partner as inexperienced as he is, Jimmy becomes an unwitting secret agent.

Cast

Jackie ChanJimmy Tong
Jennifer Love HewittDel Blaine
Jason IsaacsClark Devlin
Debi MazarSteena
Ritchie CosterDietrich Banning
Peter StormareDr. Simms

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images