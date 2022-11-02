The TV Is Coming

Not Available

The small south Tunisian village of Al-Malga (literally "The Shelter") is spurred into action when a series of phone calls from the capital announce the impending visit of a prestigious production team from German television in the region. Consequently, the town's cultural committee decides to give a positive image of the village and the country and creates an artificial veneer, substantially camouflaging the reality. Chaos ensues as the committee's sycophantic chairman, an ardent feminist, and a number of other unusual characters disagree on the best course of action.