The TV Set

As a writer named Mike struggles to shepherd his semi-autobiographical sitcom into development, his vision is slowly eroded by a domineering network executive named Lenny who favors trashy reality programming. The irony, of course, is that every crass suggestion Lenny makes improves the show's response from test audiences and brings the show a step closer to getting on the air.
|Sigourney Weaver
|Lenny
|Ioan Gruffudd
|Richard McCallister
|Judy Greer
|Alice
|Fran Kranz
|Zach Harper
|Lindsay Sloane
|Laurel Simon
|Justine Bateman
|Natalie Klein
