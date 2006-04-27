2006

The TV Set

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 27th, 2006

Studio

thinkfilm

As a writer named Mike struggles to shepherd his semi-autobiographical sitcom into development, his vision is slowly eroded by a domineering network executive named Lenny who favors trashy reality programming. The irony, of course, is that every crass suggestion Lenny makes improves the show's response from test audiences and brings the show a step closer to getting on the air.

Cast

Sigourney WeaverLenny
Ioan GruffuddRichard McCallister
Judy GreerAlice
Fran KranzZach Harper
Lindsay SloaneLaurel Simon
Justine BatemanNatalie Klein

