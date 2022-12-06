Not Available

"The Twelve" is a pre-apocalyptic vision reminiscent in theme to Hal Hartley's 2000 As Seen By film "The Book Of Life". This feature-length genre-bending digital work features scenes of "The Apostles" drinking the night away while waiting for the Second Coming of Christ, interpolated with musical vignettes that evoke but take further the shattered narrative of "Breaking The Waves". "The Twelve" is a deceptive postmodern work that explored themes of faith, redemption, and contemporary values, and balances satire, science fiction, and social critique.