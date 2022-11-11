The Twelve Days of Christmas

Not Available

Narrated by a partridge, this charming animated tale explains the lengthy and confusing Christmas carol of the same name. The bold and brave Sir Carolboomer loves the melancholy Princess Silverbell. In order to win her heart he steals what he thinks is her Christmas list but what turns out to be the answers to the King's crossword puzzle. He mistakingly enlists his servant Hollyberry to find every item on her bizarre list, including a partridge in a pear tree, eight maids a milking, four calling birds...you get the basic idea. After twelve days of this gift giving, the Princess falls in love not with Carolboomer, but with the one who actually did the work, the noble Hollyberry.