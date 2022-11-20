The Twilight Hour: Visions of Ireland's Haunted Past

Not Available

Since the dawn of history, people have believed in the existence of some form of ghosts. THE TWILIGHT HOUR is an unsettling encounter with the Celtic ruins, foreboding estates and restless spirits that haunt the landscape of Ireland. This innovative documentary follows Sir Simon Marsden, the acclaimed photographer of the fantastic and the supernatural, as he immerses himself in the darkest corners of Ireland, many of them long uninhabited by living souls. His travels lead him to the country's most notorious properties, including Castle Leslie, where Sir John Leslie shares his ancestor's accounts of hauntings, as well as his own personal encounters with ghosts. He wanders the creaking corridors of a long-forsaken mansion known as the most relentlessly haunted house in Ireland, and visits such weird and desolate spots as The Hill of the Witch in County Meath. The chilling result has been described as "an atmospheric tour de force".