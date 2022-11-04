Not Available

The Twilight Story

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tokyo Eiga Co., Ltd.

In this Japanese drama, a village girl goes to Tokyo and becomes a hooker to support her ailing mother. While there she meets an unmarried teacher (at least he says he's unmarried) and falls in love. When she learns that he lied and is married to a woman whose child was fathered by another man, she is crushed. He returns to his wife. The woman becomes more distraught when she learns her uncle has misused the money she has sent. As the final straw, her mother dies, and the girl becomes sick.

Cast

Fujiko Yamamoto
Hiroshi Akutagawa
Michiyo Aratama
Nobuko Otowa
Keiko Awaji
Eijirô Tôno

