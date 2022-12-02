The Twilight Zone 60th: Remembering Rod Serling

Not Available

Celebrating 60 years of the landmark television series, this all-new documentary takes viewers on a journey into the fertile imagination and the life of creator Rod Serling. This insightful chronicle provides viewers with a closer look at the life experiences that inspired Serling's unique blend of thought-provoking and visionary storytelling -- from his experiences as a paratrooper in world war 2, to his early writing days in live television, and ultimately the creation of the classic Twilight Zone series. Friends, collaborators, and members of the Serling family share details on the man whose fertile imagination provided the foundation for this groundbreaking and influential storytelling phenomenon that has inspired audiences across the globe for nearly six decades.