The Two Barbers

Not Available

A Terrytoons cartoon released 1 September 1944. All is peaceful and quiet in the town of Terrytown. There's a butcher, a baker and a candlestick maker. The town also happily supports two barber shops, a big one for men and a little one under the floor for mice. All is cheerful until the appearance of a very mean, hungry old cat with big teeth and sharp claws! When one of the mice clips his whiskers, the cat runs back to the alley and gets more cats to come with him to clean out Terrytown. All looks doomed. The battles are furious. The mice are losing. Then a call goes out for the Champion of Justice. Mighty Mouse bounds to the rescue.